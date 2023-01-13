Analysis: Fulham 2-1 Chelsea

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Craven Cottage

There was a party atmosphere among the home fans at Craven Cottage at the final whistle - and with good reason.

This was only Fulham's fourth win in 53 top-flight matches against Chelsea, and ended a run of 20 Premier League games without a win against the Blues since a 1-0 victory in March 2006.

It continues an incredible campaign for Marco Silva's Fulham, who won promotion from the Championship last season.

His side hit the crossbar through Bobby De Cordova-Reid and then scored two minutes later midway in the first half as Willian netted a deflected effort against his former club.

When Kalidou Koulibaly equalised early in the second half Chelsea looked like they were on top but their winger Joao Felix got himself sent off with a horrible lunge on Kenny Tete to hand control back to the hosts.

Silva's side then took advantage as Carlos Vinicius, playing with top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic suspended, headed in a winner to take Fulham up to sixth on a day the supporters will remember for a long time.