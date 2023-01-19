Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

On 3 September, I asked Pep Guardiola after a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa if the Blues were too reliant on Erling Haaland. They missed chances by choosing to find the Norwegian instead of going for goal.

I'm not starting anything here. City need him. His ruthlessness has been proven on numerous occasions this season. But, in the past few games, and by Guardiola's own admittance, there has to be a new solution.

Teams are often leaving two defenders on Haaland and allowing City to play their passing game in the midfield or out wide, before sitting tight on the edge of their own box. It's not as fluid as it once was.

So Guardiola's challenge is how to revolutionise Manchester City again. Now, more than ever.

The Blues are in the middle of a big six weeks, but having dropped points against Manchester United on Saturday and sitting eight behind the leaders Arsenal, they need a big win to bring confidence back to the players, the press and the fans.