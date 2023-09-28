Ross County v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Hearts boss Steven Naismith won his only previous league match as a boss against Ross County 6-1, which is also the biggest win of his top-flight managerial career.

Hearts have won just one of their last 12 league matches on the road (D4 L7), though the one victory did come this season, a 2-0 win against St Johnstone on matchday one.

Ross County have kept two clean sheets in their last five home league matches, which is as many as they kept at the Global Energy Stadium in their 15 such games beforehand.

Hearts are unbeaten in their last 10 Scottish Premiership visits to Ross County (W5 D5) since going down 2-1 in September 2013 under Gary Locke.