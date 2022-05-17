Bees trio picked out by Garth

Henry: The last time Henry scored for Brentford was in November, but I can assure you it wasn't as good as the winner he scored against Everton.

The header was as good as I've seen from any centre-forward, never mind a full-back.

Henry had been causing 10-man Everton all sorts of problems on the left throughout the second half and it was no surprise when the goal came.

Wissa: He was only on the pitch for 76 minutes but Everton fans won't forget the name Yoane Wissa in a hurry.

Wissa is in good form and has the taste for goals.

Eriksen: What a difference a player makes. Since Eriksen's arrival Brentford look like another team.

Gone is the efficiency and effectiveness of a purely functional team, and enter the smooth, controlled, sophisticated play produced by the Dane.

I argued with Martin Keown on Final Score last week that Eriksen must return to Spurs - Conte has shown interest in the former Tottenham man - and take the chance of playing European football again.

Brentford have been good to Eriksen, which was Martin's argument, and there is no doubt about that.

But I couldn't see Keown giving up a chance of playing European football given the chance so I don't see why Eriksen should.

