Antonio Conte says he is "100% and more" committed to Tottenham and hinted that he is likely to stick around.

The Italian has been vague on his future in the past, even suggesting that he may not be the right man to manage the club.

But, after Spurs' 3-0 win over Arsenal on Thursday, he said: "From the moment I came into the club, and in every club I worked in in the past, I go totally with my heart, mind and head.

"Totally. 100% and more. This is my characteristic. I'm a passionate person. I think I showed this passion.

"I think to see me afterwards sometimes on TV, it's not simple to see me in this way. I'm very passionate, I'm this way. I like to go totally into the club where I work.

"I know that only in this way I'm able to give everything. And also, to find the way to receive everything from my players, my club and the fans.

"Because if I'm the first person to give 200%, then for sure I can ask for this [in return]."