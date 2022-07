Andreas Pereira says Fulham boss Marco Silva was a "key factor" in him signing for the club.

Pereira completed his move from Manchester United on Monday, agreeing a four-year contract.

"I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to start the season with Fulham," he said.

"I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong.

"Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in me being here."