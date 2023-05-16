Could Tottenham end up with a repeat of the failed Nuno Espirito Santo situation?

That's a definite possibility, suggests BBC Radio London's Phil Parry, who feels the decision to dismiss Antonio Conte may have been made without a clear plan for his replacement.

Parry told The Far Post Podcast that former Wolves boss Nuno was a long way down Spurs' list to replace Jose Mourinho as manager in summer 2021 - and yet ended up as their head coach.

He was then dismissed after only 17 games. With Julian Nagelsmann seemingly never considered for the Spurs job and another frontrunner Mauricio Pochettino set for Chelsea, Parry is worried history could repeat itself.

"Fans are worrying there is no clear plan for Conte's successor," said Parry. "There is a genuine concern.

"Imagine the conversation with Cristian Stellini when they dismissed Conte. He was very much Conte's man and he was put in charge? That disintegrated.

"And then Ryan Mason - everyone likes him. He speaks well and is well respected, but he is not ready to be a Premier League manager pushing to get into the top four. It's unfair on him.

"The fear is Spurs could be in a really tricky situation. Not in the Champions League or the Europa League and with Liverpool and Chelsea getting better, Brighton very good, Aston Villa looking sorted and of course Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

"There will be a lot of soul searching."

