Hibs v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Rangers' James Tavernier has created 101 chances in the Scottish Premiership this season, more than any other player. Eighteen of these have been for Alfredo Morelos, also the most from one player to another this term.

After a run that saw them score 19 goals in seven league games between January and March (W5 D2), Hibs have netted just eight in their last eight (W2 D2 L4).

Rangers have lost their last two away league games, as many as they had in their previous 22 (W16 D4). They last lost three in a row on the road in February 2017.

Rangers last lost a top-flight visit to Hibs in September 2006 under Paul Le Guen (2-1), and are 22 such trips without defeat since (W14 D8).