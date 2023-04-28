'Hugely beneficial' for Celtic boss to have trio back

Celtic's training has "gone up a level" this week thanks to the return from injury of key trio Jota, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada, says manager Ange Postecoglou.

All three are in contention to face Rangers at Hampden on Sunday in the last four of the Scottish Cup.

Postecoglou said: "Abada, Jota and Reo have trained all week so they are available. It's hugely beneficial for us as a group.

"All three boys have missed a bit recently and are itching to get involved.

"It certainly helps, not just with the starting XI but the ability to then go to the bench and impact the game.

"We obviously have training to go on Saturday and they need to get through that but they have had a strong week of training and I am really pleased they are available."