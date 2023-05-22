Jermaine Jenas says Leicester's final game of the season at home to West Ham is the Foxes' best chance to get the points they need if they are to survive in the Premier League.

Dean Smith's team start Monday's match at Champions League-chasing Newcastle United three points from safety and a win will take them out of the bottom three.

But ex-England midfielder Jenas believes any points are more realistically going to be taken against a West Ham team already safe from relegation and with a Europa Conference League final on the horizon.

He told Match of the Day 2: "They’ve got to go for everything, don’t get me wrong, but going to St James’ Park when Newcastle just need a point to reach the Champions League - I’d be in shock if they come out with anything from that.

"That last game against West Ham, I’d imagine there will be some changes and maybe a different vibe to that West Ham team as well. That’s their chance to get anything."

