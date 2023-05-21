West Ham 3-1 Leeds: What Moyes said

West Ham boss David Moyes tells BBC Match of the Day: "It was hugely important [to end with a win at home] as we have not had a lot of good things through this year. But the last week has been fantastic and in front of your own supporters you have to keep at it, and we have done.

"After the euphoria of winning on Thursday, getting players ready for the next game is always difficult. We have had to do the Thursday-Sunday for a few years and it takes its toll, but we are thrilled to be in Europe, we want to be in it again and if we win the final we will be,

"I thought Leeds started really well. We didn’t, we were a bit slow getting up and running but after 25 minutes we got a grip of the game, got more control and by the second half we got the bulk of the possession and it led to a few chances. Leeds were always a huge threat and has so much to lose to we knew it would be a huge game."

On what it would mean to win the Europa Conference League: "It would be incredible. I’m really looking forward to it. You see pictures of club legends on the wall, around the stadium and training ground. What we are trying to do it get our players on the wall and to do that we have to win. If we can do that it would be some achievement."