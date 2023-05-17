Arsenal will 'feel like something's been taken away from them'

Arsenal will be "disappointed" to miss out on the league title, but need to remember the season has still been "a massive achievement", according to the Footballer's Football podcast team.

After being well beaten by European football chasing Brighton on Sunday, the Gunners have all but lost the title race they were leading for the majority of the season as Manchester City need just one more win from their three remaining games.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson said: "You'd be thoroughly disappointed to end up not winning the league and only making it into the champions league. They've been leading the league for the majority of the season. To throw it away like they have – they're going to be disappointed.

"It was always going to be a challenge to the wire. Arsenal probably knew they had to be pretty much perfect."

Despite the disappoint Arteta and his side will be feeling, Wilson still feels their is a lot for them to take from the season.

"They've got such a young squad and no one expected them to be leading the Premier League for most of the season. Everyone thought it would be Man City, Liverpool. They're only going to improve. They've just got to be consistent now," said the England forward.

"When something seems so close, you don't see it like [you've come a long way]. When something's right in front of you, you're like - I want it. They'll feel like something's been taken away from them, rather than something they've achieved."

West Ham striker Michail Antonio agreed, adding: "What they need to know is, from where they were last season, to where they are now, they've won.

"What they've done this season's been unbelievable – it's been a massive achievement."

