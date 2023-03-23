Wolves have been charged by the Football Association for an incident in the closing stages of their 4-2 loss to Leeds at Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday.

Players and coaching staff remonstrated with officials after Rodrigo's stoppage-time goal was allowed to stand, despite Wolves' claims that Adama Traore was fouled in the build-up.

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure its players and/or technical area occupants do not behave in a way which is improper towards an assistant referee and the fourth official," said an FA statement.

Wolves have until Monday to respond to the FA charge.

Unused substitute Matheus Nunes was shown a red card for his protests, but that was later rescinded after Wolves successfully appealed and the Portugal midfielder will be free to face Nottingham Forest on 1 April.