Manchester United have stepped up their interested in Monaco's France centre-back Axel Disasi, 25. (Mail, external)

United and Liverpool lead Barcelona in the race to sign Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, this summer. (Football Insider, external)

Meanwhile, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani is set to up his bid to buy the Old Trafford club to £5.5bn. (Mirror, external)

