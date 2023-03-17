Nottingham Forest v Newcastle: Team news

Jack Colback of Nottingham Forest battles with Joelinton of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest Getty Images

Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the previous meeting in August

Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood, whose loan move from Newcastle will officially be made permanent this summer, is injured and also ineligible to face his parent club.

Brennan Johnson is expected to miss out because of a groin problem, while Cheikhou Kouyate has returned to full training as he nears a comeback from a hamstring injury suffered in November.

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is out with an ankle injury.

Joelinton remains suspended.