Everton boss Frank Lampard speaking to BBC Radio 5Live: “Average. Average performance. Average cup tie in that we allowed them to win 4-0 when the way we played it should never have been a 4-0.

“We allowed goals to go in, we allowed our heads to go down, 4000 fans travelled down to watch the game.

“We started really well for 20 minutes and we controlled the game. The first or second time they got out of their half they score. Players heads go down and then the second goal we’re a little bit off and they score. The third goal’s an absolute fluke, ‘oh they’ve scored again’ and that’s in-game character.

“We didn’t show enough. It’s the quarter-final, we didn’t show enough.

“It was a theme before I got here. We’d won one in 14 games before I got here. It’s more than a theme, it’s character.

“It’s a mixture of pushing them and being strong with them but also backing them because we have to stick together now. We want to stay in the league.”