Matt: Walking into any job following behind a massive figure like Bielsa is always a tough task. Although I am sad to see him leave as he got Leeds into the Premier League for the first time that I have seen, I am remaining hopeful for Marsch. Leeds fans should get behind him and hope we stay up.

John: Could be worse, but he has the same injury problems, the same lack of firepower. Attractive football will be a thing of the past, at least in the short term, but playing with a little more caution might do the trick. We are as good as Norwich, Burnley or Everton any day.

Ben: Same as many, Bielsa is going to be greatly missed. He's helped us rise from the ashes, and given us fans something we've missed for the past 16 years - hope. Gutted to see him go, but it was the correct decision. Marsch looks to be a solid fit and I think, providing he can keep us up, he's going to be the right man to take us to the next level.

Cameron: Happy to have Marsch but 100% believed in Bielsa to keep us up. The signing is fine but the way the board have ousted a legend is downright disgusting.

Keith: I love Mr Bielsa, and he’s a true Leeds United legend, but sadly we were spinning towards relegation and he rescued my love of football. I’ll give our new head coach and our team my full support! He’s seems like a good fit!

