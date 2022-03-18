Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says the club are "proud" of Marc Guehi after he was named in Gareth Southgate's 25-man England squad on Thursday.

Vieira said the call-up will help 21-year-old defender "to grow and believe in himself".

"As a football club we are proud," he added. "It's really good news, we’re really pleased and happy for him.

"He’s been working hard and well. To have a call-up was his target and his ambition.

"Game after game he was stronger after being the captain in the last couple of games and taking that responsibility.

"He is doing really well."