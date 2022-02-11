Dyche on injuries, Liverpool and Weghorst
- Published
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley host Liverpool on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Despite being taken off on Tuesday with a knock to the leg, Dyche said he is "sure" Maxwel Cornet will be available.
On long-term injuries, Ashley Barnes and Charlie Taylor are making progress but they're very doubtful for Sunday.
On Liverpool, Dyche said: " They're a powerful outlet. They've got pace, they can be direct in their play, they can be technical and they can score goals."
Wout Weghorst hasn't surprised Dyche by the way he's settled in. "He's very flexible in his style. There's more to come from him but he's offered a lot already," he said.
On Klopp saying Burnley can stay up, Dyche said: "I appreciate his comments on what we are trying to do. All games are winnable and that's our mentality, so we have to start making things happen."