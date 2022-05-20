Crystal Palace have never won in 12 Premier League home games against Manchester United (D4 L8), the most one team has faced another at home without ever winning in the competition.

No side has won their final game of a Premier League season more often than Manchester United (20, level with Arsenal), while the Red Devils are unbeaten in their past 11 when ending the season away from home (W8 D3 since a 3-1 loss at Spurs in 2000-01).

The Eagles have never lost when playing their final game of a top-flight season at home, winning six and drawing three of their nine games dating back to 1969-70.