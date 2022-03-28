We have been asking you for your end-of-season predictions after the thoughts of Adonis Storr from The Roaring Peacock, external (below - 23 March, 18:01) and of the Talking Shutt, external team (24 March, 17:01).

Here's a sample of your views:

JD: We will stay up with 35 points – it would be nice to give Bielsa a good send-off. Looking forward, we have to enlarge the squad so should be looking at Ryan Kent and two others. What is in the coffers to spend?

Graham: Four points should about do it. Norwich are gone. Watford and Burnley in big trouble. Everton in huge trouble, cant see a win in their next six games.

Ellandback: Totally agree, although I think we'll get to 42 points. I was unsure when Bielsa left. I thought we would struggle, but I'm starting to gain confidence.

Trevor: At 5pm on Saturday, 2 April, Leeds could be sitting in 14th place. The teams below have harder games that weekend, Brentford are at Chelsea, Newcastle at Spurs the next day, both could slip up. Win the big one on Saturday and consolidate to 10 points outside of the bottom three. I can see 14th or a slightly higher finish.

