Farke on criticism, 'crunch time' & injuries

Says Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber, who described the 7-0 loss to Chelsea as "unacceptable", was "spot on". But added that he knows he has the "trust" of Webber: "We are working together for nearly five years";

Admits that this is "crunch time" for City who have picked up just two points from nine games and scored twice this season. After Leeds on Sunday, they face Brentford, Southampton, Wolves and Newcastle. "In these games we need to win as may as possible and the jury will be out after the season, not nine games;