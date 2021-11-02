Norwich 1-2 Leeds: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, After a dull first half, Raphinha kicked the game into life when he dribbled past three Norwich City players and fired home to put Leeds ahead in the 56th minutePublished49 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Brazilian has been directly involved in 19 goals in the Premier League for Leeds (10 goals, nine assists) since his first start in the competition in November 2020Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Canaries equalised shortly after Leeds' first, but Rodrigo came to the rescue for the Whites less than 10 minutes later with a long-range effort after Norwich had lost possession outside their own boxImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, A pleasing first Premier League away win of the season for Marcelo Bielsa's side, which keeps them three points above the relegation zone