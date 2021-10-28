I lost one of my best friends - Dallas

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas says he has had a challenging couple of months, telling BBC Radio Leeds: "I lost one of my closest friends back in the September international break and I had Covid as well. It's been a difficult time.

"I think that has impacted me a lot", said the Northern Ireland international. "Thankfully I have a good family with my wife and kids around me, good team-mates and a good club to help me through these challenging times. I think it's all part and parcel of life and I've got to crack on and get on with it."

Dallas, who is the player with the most appearances (240) in the current Whites squad, also revealed: " It's tough, I'm not going to lie, but these things either make or break you.

"Of course it has affected me because in football when something like that happens you don't get time to grieve. You've got to crack on. We're here to do a job. I represent a lot of people when I play for this football club and I don't want to let anybody down."