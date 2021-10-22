West Ham v Tottenham: What does the form show?

West Ham have lost their last two home Premier League games, both 2-1, after conceding winners in the 89th minute (vs Manchester United) and 90th minute (vs Brentford). They’ve not lost three consecutive home league games since a run of four under Manuel Pellegrini in December 2019 – his final four such games at the club.

None of Tottenham’s last 14 Premier League games have ended level (won nine, lost five), their longest run without a draw in the competition since a run of 32 between April 2018 and February 2019.