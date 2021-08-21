Crystal Palace v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira make three changes to the side beaten 3-0 at Chelsea last week.

Conor Gallagher makes his debut after being ineligible against his parent club last weekend, while Joachim Andersen makes his first start after coming on as a substitute at Stamford Bridge. Christian Benteke is also recalled, with Jordan Ayew, Jairo Riedewald and Jean-Philippe Mateta dropping to the bench.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, McArthur, Benteke, Gallagher, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Matthews, Tomkins, Ayew, Mateta, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Saky.