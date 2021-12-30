Conte on Lloris, transfers & top four

He expects goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to stay at the club, despite reports linking him with a move away from Spurs: “Hugo is a Tottenham player. He is the captain. He will talk with the club to find a solution. I think Hugo wants to stay in this club. He loves this club".

Conte admits new signings are needed in January "for sure". He says they need to "improve the quality of the squad" and he knew that after "seven to 10 days" of arriving at the club.

He has been impressed by Harry Winks and says he has shown he is a "really able player". For that reason, he thinks Winks will stay at the club: "I’m finding out which players are reliable and I can count on them. Winksy showed me I can count on him.”

By contrast, Conte was rather cutting about Tanguy Ndombele. When asked about his role in the squad, he simply answered: “He is a midfielder.”

Says Harry Kane is in good form and "available" for Watford.