One win in seven for West Ham. While I know we've exceeded expectations for 18 months, it still disappoints and fills me with a little worry.

I've tasted European football and we have the last 16 awaiting us next year, but this feels like a different Hammers side to what we've enjoyed.

Sunday's defeat by Southampton was another bump along a road which hopefully ends in European football again.

The January transfer window opens very soon and just how active we'll be - or how much we spend, rather - is the key question. We've struggled without Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and, perhaps more importantly, Aaron Cresswell. My fear is this result won't encourage the board to back the manager to repeat last season.

As for this loss to the Saints, I don't feel they played particularly well or did enough to win a game which was separated by a world-class free-kick by James Ward-Prowse. But while I’m unconvinced they deserved to win it, we certainly deserved to lose it - and that's what hurt and frustrated the most. Plus Declan Rice picked up a fifth booking and will miss the Watford game, which is now important for us!

However, if you’d said at the start of the season that West Ham would finish in the top half of the league, reach the quarter finals of the League Cup - including beating both Manchester clubs - enjoy wins over Chelsea and Liverpool, all while progressing in the Europa League, I would have been more than happy.