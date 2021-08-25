Burnley travel to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United as they seek their first win of the season in their Carabao Cup second round tie on Wednesday (19:45 BST).

It's two defeats from two games in the league so far for Dyche's side, with Leeds United to come at the weekend.

The Clarets boss says he will make changes in midweek due to the "simple reality" that "the main priority is the league".

“It’s likely there will be some changes. We never thought anything other than we’ve got a tough start, on paper that is," Dyche said.

“It doesn’t always play out like that. We know that and having a Premier League club in the cup is another tough game, particularly away from home. That’s one of those things, but we will be ready.”