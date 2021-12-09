Watford boss Claudio Ranieri has insisted his Watford side must be better defensively and believes that his side has the "right mentality" to achieve that.

Over their past four matches, the Hornets have conceded 10 goals, including the 4-1 win over Manchester United.

The Italian manager has called on the whole team to help fix their defensive issues against Brentford.

"They have the right mentality, now we have to improve our defence. When I speak about defence I don’t speak for only defensive line, it’s all the team, it’s not possible to concede too many transitions for the opponent." Ranieri said.

"They are very good when they attack but also when they defend, they have to defend better, all the team. We are conceding too many goals and as an Italian manager, I don’t like that too much.

"It’s very frustrating but we have to understand why we concede goals and try to do the best to not concede goals. But I think we are ready to achieve our first clean sheet and from here up to Christmas day, we will keep some clean sheets."