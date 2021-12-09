West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb: confirmed team news
- Published
David Moyes gives West Ham fans a glimpse of the future tonight with a host of youngsters included.
With the Hammers already guaranteed top spot, their defence features three 20-year-olds - Emmanuel Longelo, Aji Alese and Harrison Ashby - along with 18-year-old centre-half Jamal Baptiste.
Seventeen-year-old forward Sonny Perkins makes his first start after coming on as a late substitute in the game against Rapid Vienna last month. Mark Noble, at 34, is twice his age.
West Ham: Areola, Longelo, Alese, Baptiste, Ashby, Fornals, Kral, Noble, Vlasic, Perkins, Yarmolenko.
Subs: Martin, Randolph, Coufal, Lanzini, Benrahma, Diop, Masuaku, Swyer, Forson, Potts.
Dinamo Zagreb, who need a point to qualify for the next phase, are without top goalscorer Bruno Petkovic, but still have Croatia international Mislav Orsic up front.
Kevin Theophile-Catherine will be a familiar name to Cardiff fans, having played for them in 2013-14.
Dinamo Zagreb: Livakovic, Sutalo, Theophile-Catherine, Peric, Ristovski, Ademi, Gojak, Stefulj, Ivanusec, Andric, Orsic.
Subs: Zagorac, Cavlina, Moharrami, Lauritsen, Tolic, Misic, Bulat, Juric, Baturina, Dilaver, Menalo, Spikic.