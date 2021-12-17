Aston Villa v Burnley: What does the form show?

Aston Villa have won just one of their past six Premier League games against Burnley - a 2-1 victory in January 2020.

Villa have only failed to score in one of their past 14 league home games, and have found the net in their last nine at Villa Park.

Burnley are without a win in their past nine Premier League away games - losing five - since winning 2-0 at Fulham in May. They last had a longer such run between August 2016 and April 2017 (17 matches).