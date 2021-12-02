Tottenham have lost each of their past five Premier League London derby matches, last losing more consecutively between March 2003 and January 2004 (six).

Brentford ended a run of five Premier League matches without a win (drawn one, lost four) with a 1-0 home win over Everton last time out. The Bees are looking for consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since September 1946.

Thomas Frank's side have only lost one of their six Premier League away games so far this season (won two, drawn three). However, they’ve conceded six goals in their past two on the road in the competition, three times the amount they had in their first four away from home (two).