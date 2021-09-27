Performances will see Leeds prevail

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The first 45 minutes of the defeat to West Ham saw Leeds play some of their most scintillating football before culminating in that rarest of outcomes - a Marcelo Bielsa side losing after taking a half-time lead.

The second period deservedly belonged to the Hammers but the frustration of a sixth game without a Premier League win should not cloud the harshness of this result.

The Whites were strong in many aspects before stopping doing the very things that had seen them go in front.

As against Everton, as well as for the first periods at Newcastle and Saturday Bielsa's side are showing why they have enough to compete again in an unforgiving league despite being below par.

Last season's excellent adaptation to the top flight might seem a far cry for many supporters at present. But the experience will have value and should act as a well of confidence for the players to draw from.

Bielsa understands why there will be genuine concern in many quarters surrounding the slow start to the campaign. But he will not panic and before anyone else does it's worth remembering his win percentage in the Premier League is 41% after 44 games. Those are statistics which suggest survival.