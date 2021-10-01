Southampton 0-1 Wolves: Fantasy football top performers
Raul Jimenez scored his first goal since suffering a head injury in November 2020 to give Wolves a 1-0 win over Southampton in the sixth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points all went to Wolves players:
Jose Sa (3)
Raul Jimenez (2)
Romain Saiss (1)
So which Saints and Wolves players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek seven?
