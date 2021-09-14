Bernardo Silva: I thought this player had gone. The speculation coming out of Etihad Stadium was he was on his way out - but not so. This was anything but a straightforward win for Manchester City. Leicester made them work for the points and really should have got something out of the game.

However, once the ball dropped in front of the Portugal international, it was game over. Silva doesn't miss chances like that. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola continues to play around with his squad like a chef in danger of over-egging the pudding. When you are winning you can justify anything.

