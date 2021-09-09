Daniel James (Leeds)

Daniel James will finally make his Leeds United debut - possibly against Liverpool on Sunday - over two-and-a-half years after thinking he had joined the club.

In January 2019 he had signed the paperwork, had a medical, posed with the shirt and had interviews about joining Leeds - but his then club Swansea pulled out at the last minute.

James, 23, joined Manchester United that summer. He started off brightly but went off the boil, ending with nine goals in 74 appearances.

He admitted he started to play "safe" in games with United, not the most useful thing for a pacy winger, who will now have the chance to get his career going again at Elland Road.

