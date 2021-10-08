Room for improvement

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

On Wednesday night on our Talking Balls programme, Gaz and Emily asked who are the top and bottom three performers of Manchester City and United this season so far.

The top three was a tough one for listeners, with Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and Rodri all mentioned.

The bottom three was also difficult - it's hard to pick three when the side is third in the league and just seven games in.

However, one caller suggested Fernandinho. "You're seeing his age," he said of the 36-year-old.

Another even suggested Kevin De Bruyne has not been up to the top of his standards - mind you, he's only just come back from injury.

You can have your say every weeknight from 18:00-19:00 BST on BBC Radio Manchester