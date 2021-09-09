Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport data analyst

Michail Antonio is one of my poster boys for expected goals (xG).

In the previous two Premier League seasons he’s been in the top five among forwards for that particular stat per 90 minutes. In short, he’s consistently able to get into good goalscoring positions.

Now, the West Ham man leads the Premier League scoring charts this season with four goals.

And, unsurprisingly, his underlying numbers are great too. By this I mean Antonio leads the league for total shots (16), shots on target (7) and is in second place for touches in the opposition box (27).

Statistically speaking, we are seeing a player living up to his potential.

He’s a top-level Premier League striker capable of fighting for the Golden Boot…as long as he can stay fit and play the majority of the campaign.