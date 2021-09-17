Team news: Burnley v Arsenal

Burnley defender Nathan Collins could come back into contention after recovering from injury.

Maxwel Cornet,a recent signing from Lyon, still awaits his debut but this game comes too soon for Connor Roberts, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens.

Arsenal are cautiously managing Thomas Partey, who returned from injury last week and may again be on the bench.

Granit Xhaka remains suspended, while Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding are still out with hamstring and knee problems respectively.

