Leicester v Burnley: Confirmed team news
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers makes one change following his side's 2-1 defeat by Brighton in their last league outing.
RB Leipzig loanee Ademola Lookman makes his first Premier League start for the visitors after scoring in the midweek League Cup win over Millwall, as James Maddison drops to the bench.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare, Lookman, Vardy, Barnes.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has made two changes after the Clarets lost 1-0 to Arsenal last weekend.
Summer signing Maxwel Cornet makes his first league start after impressing as a substitute against the Gunners.
Matej Vydra also comes in, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes starting on the bench.
Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Cornet, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Vydra, Wood.