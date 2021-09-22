Leeds have still not “gelled” yet this season as they search for a first win over 90 minutes, says former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side eventually progressed 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 Carabao Cup third-round draw at Championship side Fulham on Tuesday.

But having named a strong side, it was not the confidence boost Leeds were looking for after five winless Premier League games, before Saturday’s home match against West Ham.

“The young Leeds players who scored their penalties were absolutely nerveless, they were brilliant, but it was a scrappy game which didn’t tell you too much about Leeds,” Hutchison told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I’ve been impressed with them over the last two years under Bielsa, but I saw no signs in the second half where they gelled.

“I could see what they were trying to do without the ball, going man for man and relying on their fitness and quality.

“But Rodrigo gave the ball away far too many times and they had no rhythm whatsoever, which you don’t normally say when you watch Leeds. They are usually a fantastic side to watch.”

