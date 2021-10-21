Brentford v Leicester: Head-to-head stats

Brentford are winless in their last seven meetings with Leicester in all competitions (drawn one, lost six) since a 3-2 win in the second tier in March 1953.

Leicester have won each of their last five away games against Brentford in all competitions, winning there in the FA Cup in each of the last two campaigns (1-0 in January 2020, 3-1 in January 2021). Only against one other side in their history have Leicester recorded a run of six or more straight away wins in all competitions, beating Leyton Orient seven times in a row in away games between February 1925 and May 1980.