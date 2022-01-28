Who is the Premier League's greatest number 10?

The number 10 role has been played by so many greats of the game it makes it one of the most iconic positions in football.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of BBC Match of the Day: Top 10, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can choose your top three from a shortlist and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

There are a pair of former Arsenal stars on today's list - both of whom boast impressive resumes with the Gunners:

Mesut Ozil

Plenty of Arsenal greats have worn the coveted number 10 shirt and one of the best when at the top of his game in that position was Mesut Ozil.

In his first season he helped Arsenal end a nine-year trophy drought by winning the FA Cup, the first of three while at the Emirates. And in 2015-16 he chipped in with an incredible 19 assists - only Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne have managed more in a single season.

Dennis Bergkamp

One of the Arsenal greats and in the number 10 position, Dennis Bergkamp was a sublime player and a key part of a hugely successful era for the Gunners.

Possessing brilliant technique and capable of scoring some incredible goals, the classy Dutchman spent over a decade at Arsenal after joining in 1995 from Inter Milan, winning three Premier League titles and four FA Cups. One of the club's 'Invincibles' in their undefeated 2003-4 league season.

Have your say on the best number 10s to play in the Premier League