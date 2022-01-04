Manchester City have a habit of "burning away the competition" over Christmas, according to New York Times journalist Rory Smith.

Pep Guardiola's side have rattled off 10 straight wins to open up a 10-point lead at the top of the table after being just one point clear on 6 December.

And Smith says this is something we've seen City do in previous seasons.

"This has happened before with City," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"In the first three months of the seasons, they're good but maybe have a couple of mis-steps, looking like they're trying to find their feet.

"And then from mid-November, they go. They burn away the competition over December and we wake up in mid-January and suddenly City are eight points clear."

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton agreed, saying the victory over Arsenal showed title-winning traits.

"It really impressed me how they ground out that result," he said. "The manner of that victory could be really important."

