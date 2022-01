Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool have no plans to let England defender Joe Gomez leave the club.

Real Madrid were reported to be monitoring the 24-year-old, while Aston Villa have also been linked with the player.

Gomez missed most of last season after suffering a knee injury on England duty in November and, although he has made just 12 appearances during the present campaign, the Anfield club are not thinking of letting him go anywhere.