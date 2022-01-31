'Chelsea deserve a killer striker' - your views on Blues' transfer window so far

The clock is ticking away on the January transfer window, so what have you made of Thomas Tuchel's ins and outs at Chelsea so far? And what do the Blues still need to do?

Here are some of your comments:

Andy: Straight swap, Christensen for Niklas Sule. Both free in the summer and Bayern apparently hold an interest in Christensen, so I think they would go for it. That way Chelsea also lesson their defensive issues for the summer. Also, signing Germany international Sule might help to convince Rudiger to stay.

Michael: Would love to get the Tchouameni deal done, but if we can't get him in then get a deal in place for summer - don't let Southampton buy the young striker. Let's also get shot of a couple of fringe players, who really can't cut it in the top flight.

Danny: Left-back should have been a must, Alonso should should been sold and the place given to Lewis Hall. A Champions League spot is a must.

Philip: I would just love to have someone who can score. Passing around is fantastic but if you don't kick the ball at the goal you will not get a goal. Chelsea deserve a killer striker but I am expecting the same disappointment from this transfer window.

