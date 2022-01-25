Tuesday talking point: Still plenty to celebrate

Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show, external

It’s been a week of celebrations for Pep Guardiola - his 51st Birthday last Tuesday, and then achieving the milestone of 500 Premier League points quicker than any other manager.

There should have been further cause for celebration this weekend but City failed to win 13 games in row following their 1-1 draw at Southampton.

It’s interesting that only a week ago many people were crowning City as Premier League champions due to their unassailable lead. Following the slip-up at Southampton the same voices are saying the title race is wide open again.

Despite that, there maybe more cause for celebration as Pep indicated he may want to further extend his contract at City beyond 2023.

Now that would be a cause for celebration.