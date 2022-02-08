Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

In just over 30 minutes of FA Cup football, Harvey Elliott reminded us of the brilliance Liverpool have missed since his promising start to the campaign.

The 18-year-old hadn't played since his horror ankle injury at Leeds in September, but recovered ahead of schedule and put in a terrific cameo in the 3-1 victory over Cardiff, scoring his first goal in front of the Kop to boot.

Back in August, Elliott made two 90 minute Premier League appearances in the midfield three, ahead of the world-class Thiago, demonstrating the faith Jurgen Klopp has in his ability. The last teenage playmaker the German rated so highly was Mario Gotze.

When Elliott came on, everything went through him. Liverpool's best players trust him in possession and we far had more control and fluency than with Curtis Jones and Naby Keita beforehand.

Whisper it quietly, but Elliott has the potential, pizzazz and confidence to be Liverpool's very own Phil Foden.