Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has called Chris Wood an "important signing" for the club.

The New Zealand forward arrives at a time the Magpies will be without striker Callum Wilson for an extended period due to injury.

Eddie Howe said: "Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I'm very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.

"He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us."